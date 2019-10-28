LIVE BLOG: Tracking the cold and snow for Halloween week

Major changes are on the way with an arctic air mass settling into Mid-Missouri this week, bringing cold temperatures and chances for rain and snow.

A cold front has pushed south across the area Monday, with cold air filtering in through this evening. Rain moves in late tonight as another wave of energy tracks into Missouri. Locations along and north of Highway 36 could see rain change over into wet snow showers late tonight as temperatures dip near the freezing mark.

Rain moves out early Tuesday morning, leaving us dry and chilly during the day. Highs only top out in the low to mid-40s.

Another wave of energy rides up along the stalled cold front on Wednesday, bringing more cold rain showers during the day, eventually transitioning into snow showers Wednesday night. Overnight, temperatures drop into the 20s, and the air in the low to mid-levels of the atmosphere will continue to cool enough for accumulating snow across northern Missouri into Thursday morning.

Snow looks to exit by the lunch hour on Halloween, leaving us with a dusting on grassy surfaces. Areas along and north of Highway 24 could see 1-2". More importantly, it will be bitterly cold as temperatures only climb into the upper 30s during the day with gusty winds.

Wind chills will remain in the 20s through Thursday evening, making trick-or-treating somewhat tough. Make sure to bundle up properly before heading out!