Low humidity and sunshine stick around this week

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 02:45 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 02:45 PM CDT

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and beautiful, lows in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, a touch warmer. Highs in the low 80s.

EXTENDED: Low humidity sticks around with northwest upper level flow through Thursday before we see a pattern shift. Winds swing back southwest, allowing warmer air to move back into Mid-Missouri late in the week and bringing temperatures back to near normal for this time in July. The weekend is seasonably hot with increased humidity, but still not nearly as hot as last week's heat wave. We don't see our next chance of rain or storms until early Monday. 

