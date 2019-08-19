MAP: Cooling centers open in Columbia, Jefferson City

Copyright 2019 CNN Sunshine, heat, hot weather dominate the central and eastern US this weekend.

Copyright 2019 CNN Sunshine, heat, hot weather dominate the central and eastern US this weekend.

Select government buildings, organizations and businesses in Columbia and Jefferson City open their doors in times of extreme heat as cooling centers.

Excessive heat can cause a variety of health issues including dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Symptoms to watch out for include nausea, vomiting, headaches and muscle cramps.

Heat exhaustion can turn into heatstroke if your body fails to regulate its own temperature, which can be fatal. Health professionals say to call 911 if your body is not producing sweat.

The map below shows the locations of cooling centers in each city.