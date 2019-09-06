Much cooler Saturday morning, rain returns early Sunday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cooling down with lows in the upper 50s. Patchy fog possible by morning.

SATURDAY: Cooler and less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Clouds increase late.

EXTENDED: An upper level wave moving across the region will help trigger showers and thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday, with most of the measurable rain along and north of I-70. Up to 1" is possible, but we'll likely start drying out early in the day, leaving us with highs ranging from the lower 80s across northern Missouri and upper 80s in the southern half. Next week, we'll be underneath a southwest flow pattern, keeping us several degrees above average with limited rain chances.