Much needed rain chances increase this week

Rounds of storms possible for the upcoming week

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild with lows in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny early, becoming partly cloudy. Highs near 90 with a heat index in the low 90s.

EXTENDED: This week becomes more active across Mid-Missouri with a surface cold front moving through the region Monday night through Tuesday. This won't bring much of a temperature change, but chances of showers and storms increase through Tuesday evening. Severe weather chances look low, but there could be brief heavy downpours and isolated gusty winds in a few storms. Later in the week, northwest upper flow settles in, sending several disturbances our way through the end of the week. Storms return Thursday and Friday, possibly into Saturday. Rain totals will be between 1-3".