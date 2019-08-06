Next round of storms arrives early Wednesday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with patchy fog developing late. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with highs in the upper 80s. Heat index in the low to mid-90s. Storms are possible across western and southwest Missouri through early afternoon; some of those could clip areas west of Highway 63, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds.

EXTENDED: We get a bit of a lull Wednesday evening before more storms arrive Thursday into Friday. Severe weather chances are lower, but more widespread rain is expected across the southern half of the area through Friday night. We could have some lingering storms into Saturday, and temperatures remain in the mid-upper 80s. Rain amounts will be between 1-2" by early Saturday.