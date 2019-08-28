Nice start tomorrow, thunderstorms return Thursday night

Warmer Thursday storms by evening

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, lows in the mid-60s.

THURSDAY: Nice to start, partly to mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

EXTENDED: A southward progressing cold front will slide south across Iowa and northern Illinois during the day on Thursday, moving into northern Missouri by Thursday night. Given the amount of instability, thunderstorms are expected to track across the region Thursday night into Friday morning. Some storms after 10PM Thursday could bring the potential of isolated gusty winds and hail up to 1" in diameter. Storms continue into early Friday morning but will likely be sub-severe. There could be a lull in activity as the front stalls across Mid-Missouri on Friday, but more storms could fire up by late afternoon and evening. The front doesn't move much by Saturday, meaning more rain is possible into the first part of the weekend. Finally, high pressure pushes the front southeast on Sunday, leaving us with a drier last half of the holiday weekend with temperatures in the lower 80s.