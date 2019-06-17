On and off rain and storms this week

TONIGHT: Rain gradually diminishing, cloudy with lows in the low 60s. Patchy fog develops late.

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy with a few hit and miss showers or storms possible. Storms increasing after sunset. Highs in the low 80s.

EXTENDED: After a dry Tuesday, another front will set up across Missouri and upper level disturbances will slide across this boundary, bringing more chances for rain and storms on Wednesday. The front will likely be draped across the southern half of the state, bringing the threat for heavy rain and possible strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening, likely across the I-44 corridor and points south. Thursday is a dry day, but more moisture arrives for Friday, bringing yet another chance for scattered storms, despite the hot temperatures.