Weather

One more cold night before warming trend begins

By:

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 03:17 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 06:22 PM CDT

Last cold night ahead for this week

TONIGHT: Clouds clear, chilly with lows in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, highs in the low to mid-60s. 

EXTENDED: Temperatures gradually warm into the 70s by Friday, but clouds begin to increase ahead of our next front that will bring rain overnight Friday into Saturday. Rain exits by midday Saturday, leaving us with a little cloud cover and upper 60s for highs. Sunday is a touch warmer, but there's another chance for rain and a few thunderstorms by late afternoon/early evening. Rain hangs on through the first half of Monday, and cools us down to the upper 50s by Tuesday. 

