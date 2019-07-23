SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Pet Summer Safety - Tips to Keep Your Furry Friend Safe

Summer is such a wonderful time of year to get out and about with our pets, but it's important to keep their safety in mind even though it's tempting to get them out to the dog park as quickly as possible! Here are a few things to keep in mind as we traverse the hot & humid part of the year and ways you can keep your furry sidekick safe headed out the door this summer.

It's much better to keep dogs on the grass-- grass has a very efficient cooling mechanism called evapotranspiration which is a similar way that humans cool down. Water vapor present in grass blades will evaporate off and pull excess heat from the blade itself as it is transferred into the air. Studies have shown that this can keep grass nearly 30 degrees cooler than other asphalt and concrete surfaces during peak heating of the day.

Staying hydrated is just important for you as it is for your pet! Dogs obviously don't sweat like humans do, but they've obviously got their ways of staying cool... panting allows air to circulate and cool their body as well as their mouth acting like a giant sweat gland... the evaporation of water vapor from their mouth allows heat to escape from their bodies as well. If they become dehydrated, there's less water vapor to evaporate from their tongue, leading to overheating which can cause heat stroke. Have water ready for them at any point in time!

Much like humans, pets need time to get used to the powerful summer sun again. We all know what the first big heat wave of the summer is like (I mean, we just managed to find that out last week and it took til the end of July to get there!)... As hard as it is for us to get outside and try to enjoy that weather, it can be just as much, if not more, of a strain for our furry companions. Get them use to the warming walking surfaces and air temperatures into the spring and early summer to give them a head start as the heat builds!

Your pets may start to give you warning signs if their in danger of overheating. One of the first things that may start to happen is that they will begin panting, sometimes uncontrollably even after an activity may slow down or even halt. Check their gums, if they start to become red, it's another sign that they're starting to overheat. If your pet shows signs of wobbly legs or problems walking normally or begins vomiting or has loose stool, these can ALL be warning signs that your animal needs attention and NEEDS to be cooled off immediately. 

Ways you can get your pet cooled off are by finding a cool water source like a bath or a hose in order to cool them down.

Always have a back up plan in store as you're headed out and be prepared for these kinds of scenarios. Pet only have so many ways they can show us that they're in danger and it's important to keep a close eye on them especially on these, the dog days of summer.

Most importantly, it's about keeping your pet safe, knowing the dangers and being able to take action when needed. We're out there with them to have fun and the more you're aware of how to keep them safe, the more fun can be had!

  • Comfortable weather sticks around this afternoon

