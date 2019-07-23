Pet Summer Safety - Tips to Keep Your Furry Friend Safe
Summer is such a wonderful time of year to get out and about with our pets, but it's important to keep their safety in mind even though it's tempting to get them out to the dog park as quickly as possible! Here are a few things to keep in mind as we traverse the hot & humid part of the year and ways you can keep your furry sidekick safe headed out the door this summer.
It's much better to keep dogs on the grass-- grass has a very efficient cooling mechanism called evapotranspiration which is a similar way that humans cool down. Water vapor present in grass blades will evaporate off and pull excess heat from the blade itself as it is transferred into the air. Studies have shown that this can keep grass nearly 30 degrees cooler than other asphalt and concrete surfaces during peak heating of the day.
Staying hydrated is just important for you as it is for your pet! Dogs obviously don't sweat like humans do, but they've obviously got their ways of staying cool... panting allows air to circulate and cool their body as well as their mouth acting like a giant sweat gland... the evaporation of water vapor from their mouth allows heat to escape from their bodies as well. If they become dehydrated, there's less water vapor to evaporate from their tongue, leading to overheating which can cause heat stroke. Have water ready for them at any point in time!