Rain and snow this week, blustery & cold Halloween

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Low near 34.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, highs in the mid-40s.

EXTENDED: Cold air lingers all week with another wave of energy heading in our direction by Wednesday. Showers are expected during the day, eventually transitioning into a rain/snow mix by Wednesday night. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, temperatures should be cold enough through the lower atmosphere to support snow showers, but little to no accumulation is expected for much of Mid-Missouri as ground temperatures are still well above freezing. That said, a few places across NW and northern Missouri could see up to 1-2" through early Thursday. Precipitation clears out by midday Thursday, leaving us windy and bitterly cold with wind chills in the teens and 20s going into Halloween night. We gradually warm up and stay dry through the weekend.