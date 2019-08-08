Rain chances remain low through the weekend

Heat and humidity hold on for the weekend

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild, lows in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Rain chances stay across southern Missouri, with a low chance of an isolated shower up to Highway 50. Highs stay in the mid-80s with partly sunny skies.

EXTENDED: It's a quiet start to the weekend with high pressure keeping us dry on Saturday. The upper level pattern will become more zonal by Sunday, allowing a weak disturbance to trigger isolated showers and thunderstorms. We will have daily chances of rain through early next week, and highs stay in the upper 80s. Heat indices could get into the low to mid-90s each day with higher humidity holding on across the region.