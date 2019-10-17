SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Rain chances return for the weekend, but its not a washout

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 03:10 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 03:10 PM CDT

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool, lows in the mid-40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, few late day clouds. Highs near 70. 

EXTENDED: Warmer temperatures prevail over the next few days as we're underneath a ridge in the jet stream. A weak front slides through early Saturday, bringing a chance for rain through midday. Rain amounts will be around a quarter inch or less. We hang onto clouds for a lot of Saturday, keeping us cool in the low 60s for highs. By Sunday, warmer air moves into the region ahead of a strong low pressure system to our north. Temperatures rise into the low 70s, and the strong cold front will cut across Mid-Missouri by evening, bringing a chance for more showers and thunderstorms. Timing is still a bit uncertain, but if the front arrives a little earlier, there will be a small window for a few isolated strong storms. A few showers could linger into Monday, and we'll be left with cooler air for Tuesday. 

