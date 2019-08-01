SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Rain stays mostly west through the weekend

Posted: Aug 01, 2019 02:35 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 06:07 PM CDT

Mild mostly dry weekend ahead

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Lows in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Rain stays west of Highway 65, but clouds keep temperatures a bit cooler. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

EXTENDED: The upper level pattern will keep rain to our west through Saturday, with the upper level high pressure moving east by Sunday. Temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s in response to this, and we remain dry through Monday. There is a slight chance for showers and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday as the high pressure retreats and several waves of energy move in our direction again. Temperatures next week will be near average with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. 

