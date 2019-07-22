Residents help clear debris from flooded Camden County road

Courtesy: Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. - No one was hurt when debris from floodwaters blocked a road in Camden County Monday morning.

The Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District said its crews responded to the area of Baptist Street around 6:02 a.m.

Crews were able to shut off a propane line after a collapsed building damaged it.

The Fire Protection District said flooding also damaged a nearby home, several vehicles were washed downstream and Jack Burch Road was blocked by debris.

Residents helped crews clear the debris leftover by the floodwaters from Jack Burch Road.

Firefighters asked drivers to avoid the Jack Burch Road due to flood-damaged that washed parts of it out.

Anyone who has damage from this storm is asked to call the Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District at 573-363-5995.