Riding the temperature roller coaster into next week

Windy and warmer for Wednesday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly, lows in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, warmer and breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

EXTENDED: Our next front arrives from the northwest on Wednesday evening, increasing clouds and driving up rain chances into Thursday. Rain will fall along and south of the front, meaning most of northern Missouri stays dry and cold on Thursday. Temperatures cool off dramatically on Thursday and Friday, with morning temperatures in the 30s and highs in the low 50s. Over the weekend, we see the jet stream lift back north a bit, bringing us back into the upper 50s and low 60s. Rain chances are somewhat uncertain for Saturday and Sunday, but our forecast is trending on the dry side for now. A bigger cool down comes early next week, with highs in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s as we close out October.