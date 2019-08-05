SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Rounds of storms start Tuesday, last through Friday

Posted: Aug 05, 2019 03:56 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 05:56 PM CDT

Rounds of storms start tomorrow

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for a few storms by dawn. Lows near 70.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds break up, leading to a hot afternoon near 90. Storms may redevelop by late afternoon and bring the possibility of heavy rain, small hail, and isolated wind gusts. 

EXTENDED: The cold front that will deliver storms on Tuesday will be to our south Wednesday, with a weak area of high pressure trying to build in. There is a slim chance another complex of storms could develop and impact areas west of Highway 63 in the afternoon, but better rain chances return Thursday and Friday with another 1-2" possible. Storms look to be to our south by the weekend. 

