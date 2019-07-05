Scattered storms expected over the weekend, still hot

TONIGHT: Storms taper off before sunset. Mostly cloudy with lows in the low 70s. Patchy fog possible.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s with a heat index in the mid-upper 90s depending on where storms develop.

EXTENDED: A cold front will slide in from the north this weekend, increasing storm chances especially north of I-70 on Saturday. Given the lack of upper level support and wind shear, severe weather is not expected, but some storms could put down brief heavy rain. Into Sunday, areas north of the front will be more dry, with isolated storms near the boundary. We'll be less humid to begin the work week, but highs remain seasonable in the upper 80s to around 90.