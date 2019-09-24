Scattered storms possible overnight into Wednesday morning

Spotty storms possible by early Wednesday morning

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few storms possible after midnight. Lows in the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY: A few storms are possible in the morning, clearing out by afternoon. Additional thunderstorms are possible south of Highway 50 depending where the cold front stalls out. Highs in the low 80s.

EXTENDED: High pressure briefly tries to move in Thursday, cooling us down into the mid-70s for highs. Another front approaches from the north on Friday, increasing our chances for showers and storms late Friday afternoon into Saturday. 1-2" is possible through late Saturday. The jet stream lifts north late in the weekend into next week, increasing temperatures back into the upper 80s to around 90.