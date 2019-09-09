September heat wave holds on through Thursday

Feeling like near 100 degrees most of the week

With about 2 weeks left of summer, the heat is hanging on across Mid-Missouri. Temperatures for most of the week will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s, and the humidity doesn't help us out. Heat indices are expected to rise into the mid-upper 90s.

An upper level ridge, or area of high pressure, will drive winds from the southwest for most of the week.

Instability will be present each afternoon, allowing for diurnally driven pop-up showers or storms. These will be widely scattered in nature, and won't produce severe weather if they do develop.

We finally get some relief by the end of the week with a cold front moving in on Thursday. That will bring a chance of more measurable rain and much cooler, less humid conditions for the weekend.

Make sure to drink plenty of water and wear light colored clothing if you have to be outside for long periods of time this week. Pets should be inside or in a cool, shaded spot with plenty of fresh water.