Severe thunderstorms possible north of I-70 tonight

TONIGHT: Significant severe storms are possible across northern Missouri, with the highest severe weather threat for areas in Mid-MO along and north of Highway 24. These storms could produce hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes. Lows fall into the mid-60s with storms continuing to push south overnight.

WEDNESDAY: There is a conditional threat of severe weather near and south of the front that will slowly track south during the day. The threat won't be as widespread, but a few storms could produce isolated damaging winds and 1" hail. Highs still reach the lower 80s.

EXTENDED: Things finally calm down for a few days as a cold front brings in drier and more stable air for the end of the week. By the weekend, the upper level flow will be from the northwest, so severe storms are less likely through early next week. A few disturbances may bring slight rain chances for Saturday and Sunday, but by the end of next week we should be more summerlike with hot temperatures and lower rain chances.