Showers and storms bring cool down, wet weekend

Showers and storms shove heat out of Mid Missouri

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, lows around 70.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of scattered showers and storms by late afternoon.

EXTENDED: Tropical moisture from the remnants of Imelda will push north by Friday, bringing a chance of scattered storms through Saturday afternoon. A cold front arriving from the west Saturday night into Sunday will bringing consistently cooler air and a chance for more organized and widespread storms late Saturday night into Sunday for Mid-Missouri. Heavy rain between 1-3" is possible, and a few strong wind gusts can't be ruled out after 10PM Saturday. Rain continues into Sunday, keeping temperatures in the upper 70s. Rain tapers off by early Monday, leaving us dry to start the next work week. Temperatures remain in the low 80s with slight rain chances through most of next week.