Showers tonight, numerous thunderstorms Thursday

Waves of storms likely Thursday huge...

TONIGHT: Scattered showers early, mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some may be strong toward evening. Highs in the mid-70s.

EXTENDED: A strong cold front moves into the area Thursday, bringing showers and storms for the morning commute. This first wave of activity moves east early in the day, giving us a break for early afternoon. This break may allow to the atmosphere to recover and destabilize once again to fire up more storms as the front moves into Mid-Missouri. A few of these may pose a brief damaging wind and/or spin-up tornado threat with ample wind shear present. The overall severe weather threat is low, but the bigger story will be the punch of cold air coming for Friday. Temperatures top out in the low 50s and fall through the 40s through early evening. Friday night, most places across mid-Missouri fall into the mid-30s by Saturday morning, and areas across northern Missouri may experience their first hard freeze with forecast lows near 32 degrees. The weekend is nice and sunny with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.