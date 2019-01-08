Snow Update: Seasonal snowfall nearly on target

CNN

Despite an early start to the snow season here in Mid-Missouri, it's been hard to come by snow since then.

While November saw numerous records broken in snowfall, lows and coldest highs, the trend since then has been warm and wet.

However, snow lovers have been in for a treat this year, as this season has still given us a fair share of snow.

To date, Mid-Missouri has seen exactly 5 inches of snow, just 1.8 inches shy of the seasonal average through Jan. 8. It's also the most snow seen in nearly five years through this period as data from the National Weather Service shows.

While December was fairly dry in terms of snow, thanks to the cold and snowy November we are still nearly on target for our seasonal average. Snow lovers may not have to hold out much longer this winter, as trends are pointing to a decent shot of snow to close out this week.

The system that will be responsible for the snow is still out over the open waters of the Pacific, so a lot can change between now and Friday. What we do know is that moisture will begin streaming into Mid-Missouri during the day Friday. Initially, it will start as a mix of rain and snow through the afternoon, before changing to all snow into the night and into Saturday. Snow amounts will range from light accumulation farther northwest to moderate accumulation to the east-southeast. It is too early to pin down exactly how much is expected but on average, it currently looks like 2-5 inches is possible with the highest totals south of Highway 50.

It's a storm system that bears watching as it could bring us a decent shot of snow. While each winter system is different in origin, strength and track, we are entering that time of the year where we see our greatest snowfall accumulation. While we are nearly on target for snow this season, snow this weekend could make this season one of the snowiest we've seen in five years.

Stay with ABC 17 news as we continue to monitor the latest changes and what to expect as we track our latest winter weather system.