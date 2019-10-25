Soggy Saturday, but step outside for a warmer Sunday

Showers make Saturday soggy nicer on...

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly, lows in the low 40s.

SATURDAY: Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

EXTENDED: Sunday is dry as low pressure tracks to our northeast Saturday night. Temperatures warm up in response to southwest winds, bringing us up into the low 60s with sunshine. This is likely our last warm day for awhile as 2 potential storm systems move our way early next week under the influence of an arctic air mass. Highs next week will range in the low to mid-40s, with overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. A couple upper level disturbances could trigger showers Monday night, with the potential for a few snow showers across northern Missouri late Monday night. Another round of precipitation is expected between Tuesday night and Wednesday, however the timing is still a bit uncertain, and therefore precipitation type is also unclear. If the system moves through at night, we could end up with some snow showers mixing with rain. However, with ground temperatures well above freezing, accumulation is not expected at this time.