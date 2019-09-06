JEFFERSON CITY, MO - It's the second week of SportZone Football Friday and this week's Game of the Week features the Hickman Kewpies visiting the Helias Crusaders in the state's capital for kickoff at 7:00pm.

It will be a warm and muggy afternoon in Jefferson City today. High temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper 80s.

Heading out to the game temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s. We'll notice some lower humidities rolling in closer to kick off as a weak cold front is poised to track through the region throughout the evening.

We'll hang on to mostly sunny skies as we'll cool off pretty quick past sundown. Temperatures in the low-60s can be expected as you head home from the game.