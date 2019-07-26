SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Weather

Spot shower tonight, warmer toward the weekend

By:

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 03:15 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 08:51 PM CDT

Spot showers possible west this evening

TONIGHT: Spotty showers possible west of Highway 63, most areas stay dry with partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows in the mid-upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds diminish, leaving us with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. 

EXTENDED: The weekend gets gradually warmer with the upper level pattern flattening out. Highs will return to around 90, but the heat index won't be a problem with humidity in check. Our next rain chance returns with a weak cold front late Sunday night into Monday. Showers and thunderstorms are possible through the day Monday and into the evening, but severe weather is not expected. Next week, temperatures stay near average in the upper 80s.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Lower temperatures and humidity this week

    Lower temperatures and humidity this week

Recommended Stories

Top Videos