Spot shower tonight, warmer toward the weekend

Spot showers possible west this evening

TONIGHT: Spotty showers possible west of Highway 63, most areas stay dry with partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows in the mid-upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds diminish, leaving us with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid-upper 80s.

EXTENDED: The weekend gets gradually warmer with the upper level pattern flattening out. Highs will return to around 90, but the heat index won't be a problem with humidity in check. Our next rain chance returns with a weak cold front late Sunday night into Monday. Showers and thunderstorms are possible through the day Monday and into the evening, but severe weather is not expected. Next week, temperatures stay near average in the upper 80s.