Spot showers Tuesday, dangerous heat sets in this week

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with a spot shower or two possible. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers or storms, otherwise warmer with highs in the mid-80s.

EXTENDED: The remnants of Barry exit the region Tuesday night, allowing heat to build under upper level high pressure for several days. High temperatures reach the upper 90s under abundant sunshine all week. A Weather Alert Day is in effect Wednesday through Saturday for heat index values between 103-108. Make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade if you have to be outside for extended periods of time. Pets should have ample shade and cold water replenished every few hours. Avoid exercising or walking pets during the hottest part of the day.