SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Weather

Storms arrive for the Wednesday morning commute

By:

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 04:01 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 06:17 PM CDT

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and comfortable. Storms hold off until late. Lows in the upper 50s to around 60.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, becoming more scattered in the afternoon. Some storms in the afternoon could produce some isolated hail. Highs stay in the low 70s.

EXTENDED: We're cool behind the cold front on Thursday morning, with lows in the upper 40s to around 50. Friday also remains dry, but moisture begins to return to the area by the weekend as the upper level pattern becomes more zonal. A few disturbances will slide in our direction, and with a slow moving front setting up we could see multiple waves of rain and storms over the weekend. 1-3" of rain is possible across Mid-Missouri through next Tuesday. 

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Tuesday June 11 2019 Evening Weather Video

    Tuesday June 11 2019 Evening Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos