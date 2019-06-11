Storms arrive for the Wednesday morning commute

Andrea De Stefani/freeimages.com

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and comfortable. Storms hold off until late. Lows in the upper 50s to around 60.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, becoming more scattered in the afternoon. Some storms in the afternoon could produce some isolated hail. Highs stay in the low 70s.

EXTENDED: We're cool behind the cold front on Thursday morning, with lows in the upper 40s to around 50. Friday also remains dry, but moisture begins to return to the area by the weekend as the upper level pattern becomes more zonal. A few disturbances will slide in our direction, and with a slow moving front setting up we could see multiple waves of rain and storms over the weekend. 1-3" of rain is possible across Mid-Missouri through next Tuesday.