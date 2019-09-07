Storms return overnight, heat sets in next week

Storms bring heavy rain overnight

TONIGHT: Clouds increase tonight, storms arrive after midnight. Most of the rain will stay along and north of I-70 with up to 1" possible. Lows fall into the mid-60s.

SUNDAY: Showers and storms continue early, tapering off after the lunch hour. Highs range from the low to upper 80s, with hotter and drier conditions south of Highway 50.

EXTENDED: A warm front returns Monday, sweeping through the state and bringing much warmer air to start off the work week. The jet stream stays to our north most of the week, keeping hot temperatures and low rain chances through at least Thursday. A cold front will develop Thursday night into Friday, bringing temperatures back to near normal, and our next chance of measurable rain.