Stormy pattern returns, heavy rain through next week

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool, lows in the mid-50s.

FRIDAY: Starts off dry with increasing clouds early. A few showers and thunderstorms possible by late afternoon, increasing overnight into Saturday. Highs in the upper 70s.

EXTENDED: An unsettled pattern returns with waves of showers and storms starting Friday night lasting into the weekend and beyond. Highs stay in the low 80s each day, with storm chances highest on Saturday and Sunday. Some storms Saturday afternoon and evening could be strong with isolated hail and gusty winds. Rain amounts will range from 1-3" for most locations, with higher amounts possible farther south through much of next week.