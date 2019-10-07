SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Strong cold front brings storms, potential first frost this weekend

Posted: Oct 07, 2019 03:39 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 06:55 PM CDT

Storms possible late week first frost...

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, lows in the mid-40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, highs in the upper 60s to around 70.

EXTENDED: Wednesday is slightly warmer, with a low chance for a few showers late in the day. Our next strong cold front arrives on Thursday, bringing showers and thunderstorms. Some of those could be strong, depending on the timing of the system. By Friday, a much cooler air mass starts to settle in, dropping temperatures from the 50s in the morning to the 40s by late afternoon. As high pressure begins to settle in Friday night, temperatures drop even farther into the 30s by Saturday morning. Areas north of Highway 36 will be in danger of a hard freeze with morning lows hovering near 32 degrees. Across Mid-Missouri, frost will be possible with morning lows between 33-38 degrees. Saturday will be cool, but sunny for the Mizzou homecoming game as temperatures top into the 50s by late afternoon. 

