Strong storms could redevelop tonight

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 05:04 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 06:27 PM CDT

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of storms south of Highway 50. Some of these storms could become strong to severe with damaging winds and isolated hail. Lows in the low 60s. 

TUESDAY: Beautiful and cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

EXTENDED: High pressure to our north settles in for most of the work week, keeping tranquil conditions across Mid-Missouri with cooler temperatures settling in. Highs remain below average in the lower 80s all week. Heading toward Friday and the weekend, showers and storms return with the heaviest rain Friday night into Saturday morning. 

