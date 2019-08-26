Strong storms could redevelop tonight

WEATHER ALERT DAY Strong storms...

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of storms south of Highway 50. Some of these storms could become strong to severe with damaging winds and isolated hail. Lows in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Beautiful and cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

EXTENDED: High pressure to our north settles in for most of the work week, keeping tranquil conditions across Mid-Missouri with cooler temperatures settling in. Highs remain below average in the lower 80s all week. Heading toward Friday and the weekend, showers and storms return with the heaviest rain Friday night into Saturday morning.