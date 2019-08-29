Strong storms, heavy rain moving through tonight

Strong storms continue overnight into Friday

TONIGHT: Showers and storms likely, some could be strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy rain. Lows in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Storms linger through early morning, clouds stick around during the day. Highs in the upper 70s.

EXTENDED: Showers and storms return Friday night as the cold front stalls across Mid-Missouri, with rain lingering into Saturday. Highs remain in the lower 80s, and we begin to dry out Sunday into Monday to end the Labor Day weekend on a nice note. We begin to warm back up for the first week of September with highs into the upper 80s to around 90.