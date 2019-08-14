Strong storms, heavy rain possible for parts of Mid-Missouri Friday

Rounds of storms late this week

After a hot start to the week, the weather pattern is going to become more active around Mid-Missouri to end the work week.

The jet stream is becoming more zonal, meaning winds are flowing from west to east right over the region, sending several waves of energy in our direction. This upper level energy, coupled with ample moisture and instability over our area the next 2 days will allow rounds of storms to develop.

A complex of storms currently tracking southeast across Nebraska will try to hold together and approach northern Missouri by Thursday afternoon. If this holds together, it could bring a chance of storms to Mid-Missouri. However, there's a good chance it could also dissipate by the time it gets to our area.

Another complex of storms is expected to develop late Thursday night into Friday morning in the wake of Thursday's storms along a leftover boundary. This could bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the northern half of the state into Friday morning, moving out before lunch time. Depending on how quickly those storms move out, the atmosphere could recover for yet another round of strong storms late Friday night.

Friday night's storms are expected to develop along a weak cold front draped across northern Missouri, and move west to east through the overnight hours. Areas along Highway 24 and points north will likely see the most impacts from this system, but if the front sags south, the I-70 corridor will also see heavy rain and gusty winds. Damaging winds and 1-3" of rain will be the main concerns through early Saturday.

Saturday afternoon looks largely dry and hot with highs in the 90s. More storms could impact the area through Tuesday with the active pattern hanging on.

Stay with ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather as the details unfold over the next few days.