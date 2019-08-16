Strong storms, heavy rain possible late tonight

WEATHER ALERT DAY Flash flooding...

*A Weather Alert Day is in effect through 10AM Saturday for all of Mid-MO*

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy early with strong storms developing late. Some could bring gusty winds and heavy rain. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect late tonight through Saturday morning for the potential of 2-4" of rain along and north of I-70.

SATURDAY: Early morning storms followed by afternoon heat. Highs reach the upper 80s with a heat index in the lower 90s. A few more storms could develop toward evening that could become strong.

EXTENDED: The upper level pattern will continue to be conducive for additional rounds of storms over the weekend into next week. Waves of energy will move across the region with the potential for rain and/or storms almost each day next week. The severe weather threat will be lower Saturday, but we will have to watch for a few isolated storms with large hail and gusty winds by late afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will also climb in to the 90s Monday and Tuesday, with heat indices getting close to 100 degrees.