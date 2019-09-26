Strong storms, heavy rain possible starting Friday night

WEATHER ALERT DAY Strong to severe storms possible Friday evening

A Weather Alert Day is in effect for Friday ahead of the severe weather potential Friday night.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and getting breezy. A few spot storms north of Highway 24. Lows in the mid-60s.

FRIDAY: Breezy with scattered clouds in the morning, warming up into the upper 80s during the day. Storms arrive after 5PM.

EXTENDED: Another strong cold front approaches the region on Friday, triggering strong thunderstorms by late afternoon in northern Missouri. These initial storms may pose a large hail and isolated tornado threat, and eventually congeal into a line of storms with damaging winds after sunset. Heavy rain is possible into Saturday, with the highest amounts along and north of I-70. Total rainfall amounts will range between 1-2" with local 3" amounts possible through late Saturday. Storms begin to exit on Sunday, leaving us with warmer temperatures. The jet stream stays to our north for the first half of next week, keeping temperatures about 10-12 degrees above normal. We see another strong front move through on Wednesday into Thursday, bringing more storms and cooler air to end next week.