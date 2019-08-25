SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Weather

Strong storms possible Monday, cool weather this week

By:

Posted: Aug 25, 2019 04:39 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 06:03 PM CDT

WEATHER ALERT DAY

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s. Patchy fog possible Monday morning.

MONDAY: A Weather Alert Day is in effect for the potential of severe storms with damaging winds and hail by late afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s.

EXTENDED: A strong cold front will bring thunderstorms to the region on Monday, some could be severe. Behind the front, cooler and more tranquil weather sets in the for the rest of the work week. High pressure takes hold, keeping skies clear and temperatures in the low 80s. Storms could return for the holiday weekend and temperatures remain below average. 

  • Beautiful weather continues into Wednesday

    Beautiful weather continues into Wednesday

