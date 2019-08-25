Strong storms possible Monday, cool weather this week

WEATHER ALERT DAY Severe storms...

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s. Patchy fog possible Monday morning.

MONDAY: A Weather Alert Day is in effect for the potential of severe storms with damaging winds and hail by late afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s.

EXTENDED: A strong cold front will bring thunderstorms to the region on Monday, some could be severe. Behind the front, cooler and more tranquil weather sets in the for the rest of the work week. High pressure takes hold, keeping skies clear and temperatures in the low 80s. Storms could return for the holiday weekend and temperatures remain below average.