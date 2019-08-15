Strong storms possible tonight, Friday night

WEATHER ALERT DAY Strong storms...

TONIGHT: Strong storms possible late with heavy rain and gusty winds into the overnight hours. Lows in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Morning storms taper early, party cloudy afternoon. Highs in the mid-upper 80s.

EXTENDED: A boundary leftover from Friday morning's storms will act as a focal point for more storms to develop Friday evening into early Saturday morning. Initial storms Friday could be discrete and pose a limited tornado and large hail risk before congealing into a large complex. Late tomorrow night, the threats will shift to damaging winds between 50-60 mph and heavy rain. Storms last through early Saturday morning, and then we dry out into the afternoon for awhile. Additional isolated storms could develop toward late afternoon and into the evening once again. Weekend rain totals will be between 1-4" with the highest amounts along I-70. Heat returns Monday and Tuesday with heat indices between 95-100 degrees.