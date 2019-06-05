Strong storms with hail and wind possible this evening

TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms are possible through midnight with isolated large hail and gusty winds. Lows fall into the upper 60s to near 70.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs reach the mid-80s.

EXTENDED: Low pressure will track to our south from Thursday into the weekend, bringing continued chances for showers and thunderstorms. Thankfully, the projected path of low pressure is farther south than previously forecast, meaning our rain chances have gone down slightly into the weekend. We could see an additional 1-2" of rain through the next 7 days, but most of that will come between now and Saturday as we're expecting dry weather for at least the first half of next week.