Stubborn heat hangs on, low rain chances

Feeling like near 100 degrees most of the week

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hot with highs near 90 and a heat index between 95-97. A few isolated late day thunderstorms are possible.

EXTENDED: Most of the work week will feature temperatures about 5-10 degrees warmer than average with highs near 90 through Thursday. A ridge of high pressure just to our east will continue feeding in warm, humid air to the region, bringing heat indices into the upper 90s each day. Our next chance of measurable rain and storms will arrive Thursday into Friday with a cold front, bringing us down to near our seasonal average for the weekend.