Stubborn heat holds on with a week left of summer

By:

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 03:47 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 03:47 PM CDT

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, humid. Low in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90s with heat index values between 95-98.

EXTENDED: An upper ridge continues to hold over the Midwest, keeping temperatures more than 10 degrees warmer than average and humid air stagnating across the region. We don't see a break in this pattern until later this week when a deep upper level low dives across the Plains and pushes the ridge east. A cold front will track through Mid-Missouri over the weekend, increasing storm chances Saturday into Sunday and bringing temperatures back down to normal heading into next week.

