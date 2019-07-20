Sunday storms, huge cool down heading our way

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and humid with lows in the mid-70s.

SATURDAY: Oppressive heat continues with highs in the upper 90s and a heat index between 105-110. Mostly sunny through the afternoon with evening clouds.

EXTENDED: Heat lasts through Saturday, but a cold front arrives to the area by Sunday. Depending on how quickly it moves through, temperatures could be hot in the low 90s, or remain in the upper 80s with more cloud cover in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are possible by evening, and some could bring heavy rain and isolated gusty winds. The overall severe weather risk is low. Next week, a cool, dry air mass settles in and blocks the heat to our west. Highs remain in the low to mid-80s all week and we'll be rain free.