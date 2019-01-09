Tracking measurable snow for Friday into Saturday

Tracking snow for Friday into Saturday

Our first snow of 2019 is likely to occur Friday afternoon through Saturday morning with light to moderate snow accumulation possible. Colder air will settle over the area for the rest of the week as a wave of low pressure in the Pacific moves in Friday, pulling moisture in from the south. All the ingredients are there for snow to develop but there is still some uncertainty since the storm system is still developing.

Rain is possible by early afternoon Friday as it moves in from western Missouri, quickly mixing with and changing to all snow as it moves east through the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 30s Friday afternoon but are expected to fall to the freezing mark by early evening and snow will begin sticking to roads.

Most accumulation will be overnight Friday, with snow becoming light and tapering off Saturday morning from west to east. Preliminary data suggests we will see anywhere from 2 inches north of I-70 to 5 inches closer to I-44. Highest totals are expected south of HWY 50.

With temperatures below freezing Friday night and through Saturday morning, untreated and unplowed roads will be slick and travel slow. Travel is expected to improve through the day Saturday as snow ends.

Please check back for the newest information since timing and snow amounts could change. Watch ABC 17 News for an hourly track of the first winter storm of the new year.