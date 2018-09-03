Tropical Storm Gordon could bring much needed rain to Mid-Missouri

Early Monday morning Tropical Storm Gordon formed near Key Largo, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. It's the 7th named storm of the season and formed at the peak of hurricane season.

While Gordon is only expected to bring heavy rain and winds to the southern tip of Florida, it could intensify more than expected as it tracks into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Preliminary forecast called for Gordon to form over the open Gulf of Mexico early Tuesday morning, and with the early formation of the storm we could see an adjustment in the strength and track of the storm.

Current indications have Gordon making landfall as a strong Tropical Storm from the Alabama to Louisiana coastline, but with a center of circulation better established and more data being brought in from hurricane hunters, it's likely we'll see a better adjusted track.

The track will have significant impacts on Mid-Missouri, as a landfall west of the Mississippi River will mean a better chance for widespread rain here in Mid-Missouri.

Attached below is the current projected track of the storm as of 8 AM, Monday morning.

Stay tuned to ABC 17 News as we continue to monitor the tropics and the potential impacts here in Mid-Missouri.