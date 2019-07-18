SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Unbearable heat sticks around all week

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 04:14 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 07:15 PM CDT

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and muggy. Lows in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Extreme heat continues under mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 90s; heat index between 105-110.

EXTENDED: The dangerous heatwave continues through the weekend with highs in the upper 90s each day and heat index values between 105-110. On Sunday, a cold front arrives in the evening and will bring a slight chance for showers and storms, plus a nice cool down into next week. Stay hydrated and make sure to check on elderly neighbors and pets often as the heat progresses. 

  • Another scorcher Friday, Saturday... Cool down in sight

