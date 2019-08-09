Uncomfortable heat builds for the weekend, storms possible Sunday

WEATHER ALERT DAY Dangerous builds...

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy with lows in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Heat index between 93-97.

EXTENDED: The upper level pattern will flatten out a bit this weekend, sending a disturbance in our direction that could trigger showers and thunderstorms early on Sunday. The timing is still a bit unclear, but there will be enough energy for storms to work with to become marginally strong to severe. Some storms could bring heavy rain, small hail, and isolated wind gusts. Into Monday, heat builds with highs in in the mid-upper 90s. A Weather Alert Day is in effect Monday for heat index values between 100-105 degrees. Slight rain chances return Monday night into Tuesday and heat eases a bit into midweek.