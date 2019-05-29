Weather Alert Day Blog: Severe threat returns with damaging winds and large hail possible

Tuesday May 28 2019 Evening Weather Video

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 10PM for Chariton, Saline, Randolph, and Macon counties.

Overview: Strong to severe thunderstorms are ongoing across parts of eastern Kansas and northern Missouri near a warm front and ahead of a cold front. Areas along and north of Highway 24 will have the highest threat of severe weather tonight and into early Wednesday morning.

Synopsis: Severe thunderstorms have developed across eastern Kansas ahead of a cold front, and the associated warm front has triggered thunderstorms across northern Missouri. Discrete storms are possible before midnight, posing more of a hail and tornado threat. As storms evolve overnight, the threat will turn to damaging winds if storms can form into a squall line.

Impacts: Given plenty of instability, large hail could potentially be an issue, especially with some of the stronger updrafts, but damaging straight-line winds will be the main concern. The tornado threat will be highest along Highway 24.

Timing: Stronger storms will move into our northwestern counties after 10PM, continuing to congeal into a line overnight. Storms weaken overnight into Wednesday morning.

What Could Change: The ongoing non-severe storms across northern Missouri could stabilize the environment more, lessening the chances for severe weather tonight. However, if storms to the west push in late, the severe threat could be higher farther south where it has been rain-free, warm, and humid all day.

This will be a constantly evolving situation throughout the evening, check back here or on-air to receive the latest forecast.