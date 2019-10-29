WEATHER ALERT DAY BLOG: Tracking the cold and snow for Halloween week

UPDATE:

We're tracking what could be a significant change in the forecast this morning. It is starting to appear like a possibility that we could see some freezing rain/drizzle more so than a mix of rain and snow like we previously thought. It's enough of a possibility that the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for part of the viewing area and will go through Halloween morning. Stay tuned with us throughout the day as more updates will be coming.

OVERVIEW:

Major changes are on the way with an arctic air mass settling into Mid-Missouri this week, bringing cold temperatures and chances for rain and snow.

Light rain has moved out already, leaving us dry and chilly during the day. Highs only top out in the low to mid-40s afternoon but we'll stay dry until this evening. Showers will overspread the region after 5 PM this evening from the southwest, covering most of the viewing area by the midnight. As temperatures cool near the freezing mark, we could see a few snowflakes flying again in some of our northwest counties. Most of us will just see a cold rain with no impacts on the roadways.

Another wave of energy rides up along the stalled cold front on Wednesday, bringing more cold rain showers during the day, eventually transitioning into snow showers Wednesday night. Overnight, temperatures drop into the 20s, and the air in the low to mid-levels of the atmosphere will continue to cool enough for accumulating snow across northern Missouri into Thursday morning.

Snow looks to exit by the lunch hour on Halloween, leaving us with a dusting on grassy surfaces. Areas along and north of Highway 24 could see 1-2". If we do see any accumulation, it will be short-lived as ground temperatures are still well above freezing. More importantly, it will be bitterly cold as temperatures only climb into the upper 30s during the day with gusty winds.

Wind chills will remain in the 20s through Thursday evening, making trick-or-treating somewhat tough. Make sure to bundle up properly before heading out!