WEATHER ALERT DAY: Damaging winds, heavy rain possible

Thursday June 20 2019 Evening Weather video

The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of severe thunderstorms Friday morning.

MORNING UPDATES:

(10:30)-Round 2 looks like it is going to affect many of the same areas within the coming early afternoon hours. All the same threats on the table, with damaging winds and some hail mixed in with the stronger updrafts remains.

(9:20)-As storms roll in to our northwestern counties this morning, the Storm Prediction Center has upgraded us to an Enhanced risk for the threat of seeing this first round and possibly keeping storms around this afternoon as well.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been extended until 4:00 this afternoon. Primary threats still remain the same with damaging straight-line winds, but a brief spin-up tornado can't be ruled out yet.

Synopsis: A complex of thunderstorms is expected to develop across southern Nebraska and northern Kansas late tonight, diving south into northwest Missouri before sunrise Friday. If it maintains strength, it could move in for the Friday morning commute in Mid-Missouri. There is some uncertainty on the exact timing and placement of storms, and that's why the Storm Prediction Center has such a wide area in a slight risk for severe weather on Friday.

Timing: There will be a larger window at this point given that the complex of storms hasn't developed yet, but storms will likely impact Mid-Missouri starting early in the morning and end around or after lunch time. A time frame to be prepared will likely be between 6 AM and 12 PM.

Threats: Damaging winds between 60-70 mph will be the main concern, along with isolated large hail up to 1". The tornado threat will be low but not zero. Heavy rain is also possible with amounts between 0.5" and 1".

Stay with the ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team for the latest updates and changes to the morning forecast. A good way to stay informed is through the ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather App which is available for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play store under 'KMIZ wx."